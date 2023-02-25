KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 24, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
218,798,440 156,041,343 6,238,891,550 4,148,444,225
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 567,682,628 (456,209,560) 111,473,067
Local Individuals 6,972,231,394 (7,615,498,411) (643,267,016)
Local Corporates 4,090,056,284 (3,558,262,334) 531,793,949
