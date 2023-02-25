AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 24, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
218,798,440           156,041,343          6,238,891,550          4,148,444,225
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)     567,682,628       (456,209,560)        111,473,067
Local Individuals          6,972,231,394     (7,615,498,411)      (643,267,016)
Local Corporates           4,090,056,284     (3,558,262,334)        531,793,949
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

