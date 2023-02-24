AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.93%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.63%)
FLYNG 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
HUBC 70.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.08%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.9%)
MLCF 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.31%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.66%)
OGDC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.45%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.38%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.7%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-2.65%)
UNITY 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX on track for biggest weekly loss in ten weeks on rate hike worries

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 08:48pm
Follow us

Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data spurred worries about the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.41 points, or 0.65%, at 20,056.78 – headed for its third straight week of losses.

The Wall Street slid as U.S. consumer spending and inflation rebounded sharply in January amid strong income growth, adding to fears that the Fed could continue raising interest rates through summer.

“We talk about interest rates and central banks moving the market. But you have to understand that why the market moves further to the downside is because of the uncertainty,” said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

“If the market can factor in what is going to happen, that is when you see the market move to the upside.”

Rate-sensitive technology sector led losses on the index, falling 1.6%.

All the major sectors were also set for declines, while the benchmark TSX looked on course for its biggest weekly decline so far of 2023 as concerns of higher rates reversed the market optimism seen at the start of the year.

In earnings, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce gained 1.9% after the lender trounced first-quarter profit estimates, as growth in capital markets division boosted revenue and more than offset a decline in other units.

Jamieson Wellness Inc led losses on the TSX, down 9%, after the health and wellness company missed estimates for fourth-quarter results.

Toronto-Dominion Bank edged up 0.1% after the lender said it received all regulatory approvals to complete its $1.3 billion acquisition of New York-based boutique investment bank Cowen Inc.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX on track for biggest weekly loss in ten weeks on rate hike worries

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar, closes tad below 260

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade deal

ECP denotifies Imran Khan on six NA seats

PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters third day

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Pakistan will need another IMF programme in June: Dr Murtaza Syed

KSE-100 falls 0.32% as IMF programme remains hanging in balance

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

After over 20 years, Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo, sent home

Read more stories