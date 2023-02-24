Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' to release in Pakistan March 3

Screenwriter and producer Jemima Khan's film, 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' opened in the UK today, she announced on her Twitter and Instagram on Friday. It is set to release in Pakistan on March 3.

The film - starring British actors Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson and Lily James, Pakistan's Sajal Ali and Indian actor Shabana Azmi in key roles - explores the concept of arranged marriages in South Asian culture.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, best known for directing 'Bandit Queen' and Hollywood's 'Elizabeth', the film follows documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe played by Lily James as she navigates the dating world.

Khan, who wrote the script, has now shared that the film is all set to release in Pakistan on March 3.

Khan was responding to a question posited by singer Shehzad Roy, who asked wrote, "Congratulations and good luck… when can I see this movie in Pakistan?"

The film is listed for release on that date on Karachi's Nueplex Cinemas website.

Khan and Roy also discussed Sajal Ali and her role, with Khan responding how she's wonderful in the movie.

The film has been screening at various film festivals for the last few months and has garnered positive early reviews in the UK, according to reports.

Sajal Ali attends UK premiere of 'What’s Love Got to Do With It?'

Earlier this month, at the UK premiere, Ali shared why she chose to do this film, saying “I am actually glad and so happy that I did this project. And the reason I did this project when I read the script was because it seems to me the very first project that shows Pakistan and Pakistani culture in the right way. It has shown Pakistan as colourful, joyful and beautiful.”

In an earlier interview with Deadline magazine, Khan said she had wanted to challenge the “preconceptions that a lot of people in the west have about arranged marriages”.

