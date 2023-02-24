AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.09%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
MLCF 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.73%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
OGDC 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PPL 66.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
TPLP 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
TRG 111.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.03%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 14,390 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
KSE100 40,875 Increased By 36.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,404 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
Indian shares erase gains as financials, metals weigh

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2023 11:55am
BENGALURU: Indian shares pared gains on Friday mirroring financials, while a slide in metal stocks and fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by global central banks weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index fell 0.02% to 17,508.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged 0.04% higher to 59,632.17 as of 11:11 a.m. IST. Both the benchmarks traded between 0.6% gains and 0.1% losses.

The benchmark mirrored high-weightage financials which fell 0.05%. Nine of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced.

Indian shares fall in volatile session

Metal stocks tumbled over 2% with 11 of the 15 constituents logging losses.

“Metals are under pressure due to a rise in the dollar index as commodities have an inverse proportionality to dollar,” said Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities.

The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven greenback against six peers, hovered near a two-month high of 104.78.

Wall Street equities ended in positive territory overnight, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-session losing streak, even as weekly jobs data underscored the strength of the U.S. economy and heightened chances of the Federal Reserve continuing with its tight monetary policy stance.

“With the valuations of Indian markets returning to normal levels with the recent slide, there is not much downside,” said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

“Expect Nifty 50 to consolidate in a narrow range with no major directional moves for the next few months,” Solanki added.

Among individual stocks, Sanofi India jumped over 4% after reporting a rise in net profit in the December quarter.

Olectra Green surged more than 13% after the company said it developed a hydrogen bus to ply on Indian roads in a technical partnership with Reliance Industries.

Zee Entertainment tumbled nearly 4% on insolvency proceedings and the National Stock Exchange’s ban on derivatives trading, effective April 28.

Indian shares

Indian shares erase gains as financials, metals weigh

