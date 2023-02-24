AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.09%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
MLCF 25.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.73%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
OGDC 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PPL 66.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.99%)
PRL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
TPLP 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
TRG 111.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.03%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 14,390 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
KSE100 40,875 Increased By 36.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,404 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers around 260-261 level in inter-bank market
Published 24 Feb, 2023 11:36am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar on Friday, appreciating 0.2% in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

At around 10:10am, the rupee was being quoted at 260.4, an increase of Re0.53, against the US dollar during intra-day trading.

The rupee had registered its second successive gain on Thursday, settling at 260.93 after an appreciation of 0.37% against the greenback.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $66 million to $3.26 billion, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $8.73 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.47 billion.

Globally, the US dollar held firm on Friday as investors braced for U.S. interest rates to be higher for longer, while the yen was volatile, with incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda saying it was appropriate to maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy.

Oil prices, a key indicator for Pakistan, extended gains for a second session on Friday as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the United States.

This is an intra-day update

currency Rupee foreign exchange reserves USD PKR Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee Pakistan rupees dollar to pkr interbank rupee rate rupee dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Robust trade relations between US, Pakistan 'more important than ever': US State Dept

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Monday

Gujrat ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

India urges focus on ‘most vulnerable’ at G20 meeting, avoids mention of war

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories