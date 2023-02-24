Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar on Friday, appreciating 0.2% in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

At around 10:10am, the rupee was being quoted at 260.4, an increase of Re0.53, against the US dollar during intra-day trading.

The rupee had registered its second successive gain on Thursday, settling at 260.93 after an appreciation of 0.37% against the greenback.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $66 million to $3.26 billion, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $8.73 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.47 billion.

Globally, the US dollar held firm on Friday as investors braced for U.S. interest rates to be higher for longer, while the yen was volatile, with incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda saying it was appropriate to maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy.

Oil prices, a key indicator for Pakistan, extended gains for a second session on Friday as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the United States.

