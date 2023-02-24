Eight ‘terrorists’ killed in Kech operation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army personnel foiled an attempt to ambush a convoy of security forces in Balochistan’s Kech district. Eight militants were killed in the follow-up operation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces on February 22 in the evening. The statement said: “Alert and combat-ready troops foiled the cowardly attempt without any loss of life.” They also commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the terrorists using “ground and aviation assets”.

“Resultantly, on the morning of Feb 23, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched,” the ISPR said.

The statement said that eight terrorists were killed in a “heavy exchange of fire” while a large cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, was also recovered.

“Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on [the] behest of hostile intelligence agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province,” the ISPR said.

