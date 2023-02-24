Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 23, 2023). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 23, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,838.51
High: 41,203.25
Low: 40,773.31
Net Change: 329.09
Volume (000): 94,577
Value (000): 5,110,233
Makt Cap (000) 1,546,104,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,349.75
NET CH (+) 43.30
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,742.47
NET CH (-) 46.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,108.91
NET CH (-) 75.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,819.66
NET CH (+) 67.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,005.04
NET CH (-) 57.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,301.20
NET CH (-) 54.21
------------------------------------
As on: 23-February-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments