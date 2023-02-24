KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 23, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,838.51 High: 41,203.25 Low: 40,773.31 Net Change: 329.09 Volume (000): 94,577 Value (000): 5,110,233 Makt Cap (000) 1,546,104,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,349.75 NET CH (+) 43.30 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,742.47 NET CH (-) 46.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,108.91 NET CH (-) 75.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,819.66 NET CH (+) 67.55 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,005.04 NET CH (-) 57.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,301.20 NET CH (-) 54.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-February-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023