AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia win toss and bat in T20 World Cup semi-final against India

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2023 07:21pm
Follow us

CAPE TOWN: Australia won the toss and decided to bat against India in the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.

Alyssa Healy returned for Australia after missing the previous match because of a quad strain.

Sneh Rana, approved as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar, who has an upper respiratory tract infection, came straight into the starting eleven for India.

“It looks a good wicket,” said Australian captain Meg Lanning.

“We want to get out there and have some fun.”

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she had recovered from an illness which threatened her participation.

“We have to do really well in all three departments,” she said.

Five to watch at the Women’s T20 World Cup

Teams:

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wkt), Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgie Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wkt), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur.

Umpires: Kim Cotton (NZL), Nimali Perera (SRI).

TV umpire: Suzanne Redfern (ENG).

Match referee: Shandre Fritz (RSA).

Women’s T20 World Cup Australia vs Inida T20

Comments

1000 characters

Australia win toss and bat in T20 World Cup semi-final against India

President Alvi approves Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023

Rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

HUBCO says CPHGC’s 2x660MW power plant declared ‘project complete’

PM Shehbaz announces 100,000 laptops for Pakistan’s youth

Turkiye investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

PTI's KP leadership surrenders as 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' enters second day

Wind power projects face curtailment issues as NEPRA set to hold hearing

KSE-100 falls 0.8% over rumours of interest rate hike

European Commission bans TikTok on official devices

Engine maker Rolls-Royce sinks into net loss

Read more stories