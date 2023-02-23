AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.95%)
BAFL 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.69%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
DGKC 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.7%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
FCCL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.06%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
HUBC 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.31%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.26%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
MLCF 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
OGDC 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.76%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PPL 67.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-4.03%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.15%)
SNGP 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.35%)
TELE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.55%)
TRG 114.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.91%)
UNITY 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.92%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,821 Decreased By -346.3 (-0.84%)
KSE30 15,392 Decreased By -136.3 (-0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise as Nvidia’s forecast boosts chip stocks

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2023 03:31pm
Follow us

European shares rose on Thursday, after two straight sessions of declines, as U.S. semiconductor designer Nvidia’s positive sales forecast sparked a rally in chip stocks.

The broader Europe STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with the technology sector jumping 1.4%.

Chipmakers ASM International, BE Semiconductor and Aixtron rose between 1.3% and 2.8%.

Miners, rate-hike fears pull down European shares

Nvidia Corp forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, noting a strong boost from the use of its chips in artificial intelligence (AI) services such as chatbots.

The shorter-term demand for chips will get a boost to fuel “an AI gold rush, if you think such a phenomenon will actually materialize,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive at AXS Investments.

Engineering firm Rolls-Royce surged 18.0%, to the top of the STOXX 600, after the company’s CEO forecast more profit growth in 2023 after last year’s profit beat expectations.

Media stocks were up 0.9%, boosted by a 4.8% rise in British ad group WPP after it forecast better-than-expected organic growth of 3% to 5% for the year.

However, the worries of central banks raising interest rates for longer still lingered.

The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting released on Wednesday showed nearly all policymakers rallied behind a decision to further slow the pace of interest rate hikes, noting inflation would determine how much further rates needed to rise.

“The starkest takeaway was, arguably, that some policymakers could have gotten behind another 50 basis point increase and all backed further tightening ahead,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Recent data showed French and German economic activity moved into growth territory, while a rebound in U.S. business activity also backed views that interest rates in both economies will remain higher for longer.

Still, the STOXX 600 has risen nearly 9% so far this year, more than double the S&P 500 index’s 3.9% rise.

Europe has benefited from better weather, hopes that the economy will narrowly avoid a recession and a boost from China’s reopening.

UK banks and healthcare majors fell, weighing on the FTSE 100 index. Barclays, Standard Chartered , AstraZeneca and GSK fell as they traded without an entitlement for dividend payout.

European auto stocks rose 1.2%, with carmaker Stellantis up 3.8%.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares rise as Nvidia’s forecast boosts chip stocks

Rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court begins suo motu hearing

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

India’s troubled Adani invests in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Wind power projects face curtailment issues as NEPRA set to hold hearing

G7 finance ministers to discuss more Russia sanctions

Forex reserves to get much-needed boost: China lends a hand amid IMF procrastination

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Read more stories