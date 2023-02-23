Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.56% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:40am, the currency was being quoted at 260.45, an increase of Rs1.45, against the US dollar.

The Pakistani rupee was back to winning ways against the US dollar on Wednesday after it had settled at 261.90 with an appreciation of Re0.61 or 0.23%.

In a key development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday announced that the Board of China Development Bank has approved the facility of $700 million for Pakistan.

The finance minister announced through a tweet that “this amount is expected to be received this week by the State Bank of Pakistan which will shore up its forex reserves”.

Moreover, the government in its bid to correct the fiscal imbalance announced a bunch of austerity measures on Wednesday. The measures were mostly aimed at the cabinet, as Pakistan moved to cut expenditure in the face of severe economic difficulty.

Globally, the dollar stood near a seven-week high against the euro and the Aussie on Thursday, as expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to stay on its aggressive rate-hike path, reinforced by minutes from its last policy meeting, set the tone for markets.

Nearly all Fed policymakers favoured a scale-down in the pace of interest rate hikes at the US central bank’s last policy meeting, minutes from the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 FOMC meeting showed on Wednesday.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index stood at 104.50, and was attempting to break a more than one-month peak of 104.67 hit last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.

