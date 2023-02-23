AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
DGKC 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.28%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
NETSOL 78.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.63%)
OGDC 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.55%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE30 15,530 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms on softer dollar but Fed’s rate-hike views limit advance

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2023 09:26am
Follow us

Gold prices rose on Thursday, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar, although prospects of US interest rates staying higher for longer kept bullion on a tight leash.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,828.17 per ounce, as of 0340 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,835.90.

Elevated interest rates dampen gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge while raising the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Gold posts sizeable fall

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed on Wednesday policymakers agreed rates would need to move higher, but that the shift to smaller-sized hikes would let them calibrate more closely with incoming data.

“The Fed stated they’re still looking at combating inflation and raising interest rates, but not as aggressive as before… because of that, gold prices have retreated a little, and this morning they’re just consolidating,” said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.

Moreover, a slew of data in recent weeks pointed towards a resilient US economy, adding to concerns that the Fed would continue with its monetary policy tightening path.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated on Wednesday that a Fed policy rate in the range of 5.25%-5.5% would be adequate to tame inflation. Traders of Fed funds futures expect rates to peak at 5.362% in July and remain above 5% through the year.

Investor attention is now on the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, due on Friday.

“If the data shows that inflation has gone higher and not lower, we might see a bit of a sell-off in gold,” GoldSilver Central’s Lan said.

The dollar index eased 0.2%, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields slipped from a three-month peak hit on Wednesday.

Spot silver gained 0.6% to $21.64 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.6% to $954.82 and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,489.33.

Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms on softer dollar but Fed’s rate-hike views limit advance

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

Read more stories