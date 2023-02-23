Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 22, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-4 Ocean Load Legend Shipping & Bridge General Logistics Pvt 20-02-2023 Cargo B-5 Fugro - Universal Shipping Gauss (Pvt) Ltd 21-02-2023 B-10/B-11 Global Load Ocean Services 19-02-2023 Royal Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd B-13/B-14 Hongbo 6 Disc Legend Shipping General &Logistics Pvt 21-02-2023 Cargo B-16/B-17 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023 Canola (Pvt) Ltd Nmb-1 Taef Load Rice N.S. Shipping 15-02-2023 Line Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S. Shipping 17-02-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Qi Lin Disc Cosco Shipping Song General Line 20-02-2023 Cargo Pak Pvt Ltd B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Ocean World 17-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-24/B-25 Yu Peng Load Seahawks 21-02-2023 General (Pvt) Ltd Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3/Sapt-2 CMA CGM Disc Load Cma Cgm Pakistan Melisande Container (Pvt) Ltd 21-02-2023 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= CMA CGM 22-02-2023 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Melisande Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Global Royal 23-02-2023 Load Clinkers Ocean Services (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T.Mardan 22-02-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt KMTC Delhi 22-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt Ltd Margarita 23-02-2023 D/50000 Trans Maritime Mogas (Pvt) Ltd X-Press 23-02-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bardsey Shipping Agency Api Bhum 23-02-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistics ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ausone 22-02-2023 General Cargo - Advantage Atom 22-02-2023 Tanker - Xin Yan Tian 22-02-2023 Container Ship - Northern Dexterity 22-02-2023 Container Ship - Independent Spirit 22-02-2023 Container Ship - Spring Oasis 22-02-2023 Wheat - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Incredible Steel coil GAC Feb. 21, 2023 Blue ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine Feb. 21, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Lisa Containers GAC Feb. 20, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Mogas Transmarine Feb. 21, 2023 Hudson ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Wheat Posidon Feb. 20,2023 Power-II ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M.International Feb. 21, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Maersk Kensington Containers GAC Feb. 22, 2023 MSC Veracruz Containers MSC Pak - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Incredible Blue Steel coil GAC Feb. 22, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Joanna Containers MSC Pak Feb. 22, 2023 Xpress Bardsey Containers Express Feeder - Sochrina Mogas Alpine Waiting for barth Alexis Wheat Bulk Shipping - Ithomi G.Cargo Legend Shipping - Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine - CMA CGM Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Pak - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= EM Astoria Containers - Feb. 22, 2023 =============================================================================

