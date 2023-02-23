AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
Feb 23, 2023
Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2023 05:52am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 22, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-4               Ocean          Load           Legend Shipping &
                  Bridge         General        Logistics Pvt      20-02-2023
                                 Cargo
B-5               Fugro          -              Universal Shipping
                  Gauss                         (Pvt) Ltd          21-02-2023
B-10/B-11         Global         Load           Ocean Services     19-02-2023
                  Royal          Clinkers       (Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14         Hongbo 6       Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        &Logistics Pvt     21-02-2023
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Maroudio       Disc           Ocean Services     07-02-2023
                                 Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1             Taef           Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      15-02-2023
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Al Ahmed       Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      17-02-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Qi Lin         Disc           Cosco Shipping
                  Song           General        Line               20-02-2023
                                 Cargo          Pak Pvt Ltd
B-21              Arman 10       Load Rice      Ocean World        17-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25         Yu Peng        Load           Seahawks           21-02-2023
                                 General       (Pvt) Ltd
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/Sapt-2     CMA CGM        Disc   Load    Cma Cgm Pakistan
                  Melisande      Container      (Pvt) Ltd          21-02-2023
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
CMA CGM           22-02-2023     Disc. Load                           Cma Cgm
Melisande                        Container                 Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Global Royal      23-02-2023     Load Clinkers                 Ocean Services
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T.Mardan        22-02-2023     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
KMTC Delhi        22-02-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Margarita         23-02-2023     D/50000                       Trans Maritime
                                 Mogas                              (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press           23-02-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Bardsey                                                       Shipping Agency
Api Bhum          23-02-2023     D/L Container               Feeder Logistics
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ausone            22-02-2023     General Cargo                              -
Advantage
Atom              22-02-2023     Tanker                                     -
Xin Yan Tian      22-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Northern
Dexterity         22-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Independent
Spirit            22-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Spring Oasis      22-02-2023     Wheat                                      -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Incredible     Steel coil     GAC             Feb. 21, 2023
                  Blue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Mild Bloom     Palm oil       Alpine          Feb. 21, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Lisa           Containers     GAC             Feb. 20, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Mogas          Transmarine     Feb. 21, 2023
                  Hudson
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea            Wheat          Posidon          Feb. 20,2023
                  Power-II
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M.International Feb. 21, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kensington        Containers     GAC                            Feb. 22, 2023
MSC Veracruz      Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Incredible Blue   Steel coil     GAC                            Feb. 22, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Joanna        Containers     MSC Pak                        Feb. 22, 2023
Xpress Bardsey    Containers     Express Feeder                             -
Sochrina          Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Alexis            Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Ithomi            G.Cargo        Legend Shipping                            -
Hua Wei 8         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe           Containers     CMA CGM Pak                                -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
EM Astoria        Containers     -                              Feb. 22, 2023
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

