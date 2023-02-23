KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 22, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
B-4 Ocean Load Legend Shipping &
Bridge General Logistics Pvt 20-02-2023
Cargo
B-5 Fugro - Universal Shipping
Gauss (Pvt) Ltd 21-02-2023
B-10/B-11 Global Load Ocean Services 19-02-2023
Royal Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd
B-13/B-14 Hongbo 6 Disc Legend Shipping
General &Logistics Pvt 21-02-2023
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023
Canola (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1 Taef Load Rice N.S. Shipping 15-02-2023
Line
Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S. Shipping 17-02-2023
Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20/B-21 Qi Lin Disc Cosco Shipping
Song General Line 20-02-2023
Cargo Pak Pvt Ltd
B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Ocean World 17-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25 Yu Peng Load Seahawks 21-02-2023
General (Pvt) Ltd
Cargo
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/Sapt-2 CMA CGM Disc Load Cma Cgm Pakistan
Melisande Container (Pvt) Ltd 21-02-2023
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
CMA CGM 22-02-2023 Disc. Load Cma Cgm
Melisande Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Global Royal 23-02-2023 Load Clinkers Ocean Services
(Pvt) Ltd
Expected Arrivals
M.T.Mardan 22-02-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
KMTC Delhi 22-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Margarita 23-02-2023 D/50000 Trans Maritime
Mogas (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press 23-02-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Shipping Agency
Api Bhum 23-02-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistics
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Ausone 22-02-2023 General Cargo -
Advantage
Atom 22-02-2023 Tanker -
Xin Yan Tian 22-02-2023 Container Ship -
Northern
Dexterity 22-02-2023 Container Ship -
Independent
Spirit 22-02-2023 Container Ship -
Spring Oasis 22-02-2023 Wheat -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Incredible Steel coil GAC Feb. 21, 2023
Blue
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine Feb. 21, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Lisa Containers GAC Feb. 20, 2023
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Hafnia Mogas Transmarine Feb. 21, 2023
Hudson
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
FAP Sea Wheat Posidon Feb. 20,2023
Power-II
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Ullswater LPG M.International Feb. 21, 2023
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Maersk
Kensington Containers GAC Feb. 22, 2023
MSC Veracruz Containers MSC Pak -
EXPECTED Departures
Incredible Blue Steel coil GAC Feb. 22, 2023
OUTERANCHORAGE
MSC Joanna Containers MSC Pak Feb. 22, 2023
Xpress Bardsey Containers Express Feeder -
Sochrina Mogas Alpine Waiting for barth
Alexis Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Ithomi G.Cargo Legend Shipping -
Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine -
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Pak -
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
EM Astoria Containers - Feb. 22, 2023
