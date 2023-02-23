KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 22, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
231,030,411 126,571,353 7,492,251,721 3,946,862,217
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 790,931,948 (818,117,077) (27,185,128)
Local Individuals 7,426,351,564 (7,332,174,004) 94,177,560
Local Corporates 4,301,629,881 (4,368,622,312) 66,992,432)
