LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (February 22, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 4.55986 4.55943 4.56457 0.07657
Libor 1 Month 4.59200 4.59000 4.60143 0.17586
Libor 3 Month 4.92214 4.87157 4.92214 0.48786
Libor 6 Month 5.25743 5.15843 5.25743 0.76386
Libor 1 Year 5.63943 5.49914 5.66643 1.17671
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
