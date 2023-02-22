PM Shehbaz announces austerity measures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced massive austerity measures as Pakistan moved to cut expenditure in the face of severe economic difficulty.

In a press conference alongside cabinet members, he stated that all ministers, special assistants and advisers will not draw salaries or benefits.

“All luxury cars will be auctioned and when security is required, one car will be provided only,” he said. “Moreover, they will travel in the economy class while abroad and on local trips.”

The number of people accompanying a government delegation abroad will be cut down and the team will not be allowed to stay in 5-star hotels.

The expenditures of government institutions will be slashed by 15% and purchase of new cars has been banned, PM Shehbaz announced.

“For government servants, only obligatory foreign trips will be allowed and that too in the economy class,” the PM said.

