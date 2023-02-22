AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.48%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.53 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.57%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.26%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HUBC 68.50 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4.4%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.13%)
KAPCO 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.55%)
OGDC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.98%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PPL 70.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.54%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.63%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.3%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.50 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.74%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,197 Increased By 247.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,534 Increased By 101.3 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, rate-hike fears pull down European shares

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2023 02:35pm
Follow us

European shares were weighed down by mining stocks after metal prices dropped on Wednesday and as strong economic data sparked worries that interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% in the first hour of trading. Investors are also awaiting release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting due later in the day.

The European basic resources sector index shed 1.5%, as miners tracked a fall in copper prices, also weighed down by concerns over the demand outlook from top consumer China.

Miners lift European shares

Data on Tuesday showed that French and German economic activity retreated into a growth territory, while a rebound in the U.S. business activity also backed views that interest rates in both economies will remain higher for longer.

“Investors are waking up to a stark realisation that the Fed’s work is not done, and that interest rates may have to be hiked even higher to cool inflation,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“High hopes that the Fed could cut rates by the end of the year have been dashed, replaced by worries that up to three hikes in quick succession may be needed to tame the price spiral.”

On Wednesday, data showed Germany’s inflation rate showed no signs of easing at the start of the year, as energy and food price pressures remained high due to the war in Ukraine.

Still, European stocks have enjoyed a bounce so far this year, relative to their U.S. peers on better weather conditions, hopes that the euro zone economy will narrowly avoid a recession and a boost from China’s reopening.

Shares of BE Semiconductor jumped 8.4% to the top of the benchmark STOXX 600 after the Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier said the recent tensions between the United States and China had not affected its sales and orders.

Stellantis rose 2.5% after the carmaker said its operating profit grew 17% in the second half of last year on a strong product and pricing mix.

Fresenius SE slid 6.1% after the German healthcare group forecast a fall in 2023 profit, partly due to plans to cede strategic control over dialysis group Fresenius Medical Care.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

Miners, rate-hike fears pull down European shares

'Jail Bharo' campaign is to protest 'economic meltdown': Imran Khan

Rupee maintains momentum, settles at 261.90 against US dollar

Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20

US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

Oil falls on fuel demand woes ahead of US Fed comments

IMF, not govt, responsible for stalled lending?

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Read more stories