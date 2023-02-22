AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.73%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.8%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.73%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.16%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.05%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.85%)
HUBC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.2%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.86%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 78.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.2%)
OGDC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PRL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.32%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (9.76%)
SNGP 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.72%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.31%)
TRG 117.25 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (4.41%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (11.3%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 21.2 (0.52%)
BR30 14,605 Increased By 88.2 (0.61%)
KSE100 41,089 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,472 Increased By 39.6 (0.26%)
Asian markets drop as traders contemplate higher-for-longer rates

AFP Published 22 Feb, 2023 01:00pm
HONG KONG: Asian markets sank Wednesday following hefty losses on Wall Street as still-strong economic data fanned expectations that US interest rates will go higher and stay there longer than expected.

Traders are now awaiting the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting hoping for an idea about officials’ views on how much and how far to lift borrowing costs.

All three main indexes in New York plunged at least two percent Tuesday, with forecast-beating purchasing managers index data showing the US economy remained in rude health despite almost a year of rate hikes and elevated inflation.

The readings followed a massive surge in new jobs in January and a slower-than-hoped drop in inflation, piling pressure on the Fed to continue tightening policy, which many fear could spark a recession.

Adding to the dark mood were downbeat 2023 projections from retail titans Walmart and Home Depot, who noted the impact of inflation and higher interest rates on consumer health.

Asian markets mostly fall with rates set to go higher

They also essentially put to bed any talk of the Fed pausing its rate hikes and even cutting rates by the end of the year.

“A tight labour market and resilient consumer demand could goad the Federal Reserve to maintain its rate hiking campaign into the summertime,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.

“Investors should expect volatility until markets and central bankers come to agreement on the expected path for interest rates.”

Tokyo, Seoul, Jakarta and Manila were down more than one percent, while there were also losses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok and Taipei.

The Fed minutes, which are due to be released later Wednesday, are a key focal point for traders.

They come after a number of policymakers have lined up to warn of more tightening to come as they try to bring inflation back down to their two percent target from the current levels above six percent.

Two last week said they could see a case for a 50 basis-point lift at next month’s meeting, while markets are now betting on rates topping out at 5.3 percent, up from the previous forecast for 4.9 percent three weeks ago.

Matt Simpson of City Index said: “It has taken over two weeks, a plethora more hawkish comments and strong data for markets to slowly wake up to the fact that a higher terminal rate is the more likely path for the Fed, and for us to forget about cuts this year.”

Both main oil contracts extended recent losses as concerns over rates and a possible recession overshadowed demand optimism linked to China’s reopening from zero-Covid.

However, Warren Patterson of ING Groep said prices would likely rise in the second half of the year as the crude market tightens.

Key figures around 0700 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.3 percent at 27,104.32 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 percent at 20,458.00

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,291.15 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0661 from $1.0659 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2111 from $1.2106

Euro/pound: UP at 88.00 pence from 87.95 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 134.82 yen from 134.98 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $75.85 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $82.57 per barrel

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,977.75 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 2.1 percent at 33,129.59 (close)

