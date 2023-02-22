BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

Hascol CFO authorised to take charge after CEO detained

NAB chairman Aftab Sultan steps down

IMF, not govt, responsible for stalled lending?

Accountability court revokes non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan in LNG case

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

KSE-100 rises 0.68% amid thin trading volumes

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi joins PTI

NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Rupee registers decline, settles at 262.51 against US dollar

PM directs operationalisation of Haveli power plant

Hikes continue: Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

Dar says govt steering economy towards stability in challenging environment

Briefing on IMF programme: NA panel irked by Dar’s absence

