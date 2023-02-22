AVN 65.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.91%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
DFML 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 41.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.86%)
EPCL 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.08%)
FFL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.68%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HUBC 66.65 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.59%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.49%)
KAPCO 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 23.70 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (8.17%)
NETSOL 78.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.61%)
OGDC 89.97 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 71.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.17%)
SILK 0.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.88%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.6%)
TPLP 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
TRG 115.75 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.07%)
UNITY 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,097 Increased By 9.7 (0.24%)
BR30 14,524 Increased By 7.5 (0.05%)
KSE100 40,994 Increased By 44.2 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,427 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.04%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 21, 2023
BR Web Desk Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 08:46am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

Read here for details.

  • Hascol CFO authorised to take charge after CEO detained

Read here for details.

  • NAB chairman Aftab Sultan steps down

Read here for details.

  • IMF, not govt, responsible for stalled lending?

Read here for details.

  • Accountability court revokes non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan in LNG case

Read here for details.

  • Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rises 0.68% amid thin trading volumes

Read here for details.

  • Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi joins PTI

Read here for details.

  • NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Read here for details.

  • Rupee registers decline, settles at 262.51 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • PM directs operationalisation of Haveli power plant

Read here for details.

  • Hikes continue: Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

Read here for details.

  • Dar says govt steering economy towards stability in challenging environment

Read here for details.

  • Briefing on IMF programme: NA panel irked by Dar’s absence

Read here for details.

