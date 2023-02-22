Clampdown on unregistered vehicles, arms display: Sindh PA puts its weight behind all govt actions

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly Tuesday unanimously announced its support to the government’s strict actions to restore the writ in the province in the wake of terror attack on police office in the city.

Legislators from either side of the bench approved the government’s proposed plan to clamp down on unregistered vehicles, display of weapons and use of police hooters, sirens and overhead emergency lights on private cars.

Pronouncing a policy statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Information Minister informed the assembly that the government unfolds its plan to implement the laws strictly after the unfortunate terror incident in the city.

“A better implementation is always needed,” although laws exist already, he made it clear that the government will spare no one found guilty of laws violations anywhere in the province.

He told the house that the government has stipulated seven days period for all types of unregistered vehicles, as afterwards they will be seized. He urged the public to follow the law to shun the troubles.

If the government spotted any type of unregistered vehicles will seize them regardless they are owned by an individual or security department, even they are parked inside the provincial assembly precinct, he said.

He warned the showroom owners that they will be fined for selling unregistered vehicles. Further, he said, if a dealer, who sold a vehicle without a registration, which latter found involved in a crime, will be seen as an accomplice.

He advised the dealers not to let any unregistered vehicle drive out of their showrooms. He said that vehicles plying on roads on an open letter will also be impounded.

Private vehicles found using hooters, sirens and police’s overhead lights will also be confiscated. Vehicles with tinted window glasses will be taken into custody unless permitted by the Sindh Home Department for health or security issues.

Similarly, he said that the display of weapons is illegal, which he called “a very big problem” and warned that anyone violated the law will face actions. He said that the law enforcers in plain clothes will also be not permitted to show their guns.

Private security companies are also not permitted to display weapons in open. “Nobody is allowed to display weapons,” he cited the Chief Minister Sindh’s “strict” orders.

He explained the holding of firearms on roads is just confusing to the public whether they are law enforcers or terrorists. In line with the law, he said that weapons should kept concealed in one’s possession and not to spread terror in the society.

“The government is starting a drive in the province,” he said that “we don’t want to see troubles for anyone. Therefore, set things correct”. He said that vehicles with fake license plates will also be taken into custody.

“A massive campaign the Sindh government is starting and the Sindh Assembly across the benches are united,” to uproot terrorism.

PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman Khan extended his support to the government’s proposed plan and wanted to see the order restoration. However, he pointed out that hundreds of thousands vehicles are waiting for registration.

He said that the pending vehicles registration should be cleared in a speedy manner to help the plans take place smoothly.

In response, Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the government’s concerned department is well equipped with technology to register a new vehicle instantly and will provide an original license plate on the spot.

However, the owners will be provided with an original number plate for their old vehicles within 24 hours after getting a receipt.

MQM’s parliamentary leader, Rana Ansar requested to the government to include the safe city project in its plan in a bid to fight off terrorism in an effective way. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the safe city is already a part of the plan.

Aga Siraj Khan Durrani also warned the lawmakers of an action if they found violating his new orders on the assembly’s security. Without naming one, he said, a minister threatened the assembly staff after being denied to take along an outsider into the legislature premises.

He said that his secretariat has cancelled all passes for guests on security reasons after terrorists attack on police offices. He told the lawmakers to approach him directly without harassing his staff.

