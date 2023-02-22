Govt submits complete record of Toshakhana articles to LHC

LAHORE: The federal government on Tuesday produced a complete record of the Toshakhana articles before the Lahore High Court, in a sealed form.

The court adjourned further hearing in a petition seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts received by political rulers and bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan till February 23 and directed the head of the Toshakhana to submit his affidavit.

Earlier, a section officer of the cabinet division appeared before the court and presented the sealed record of the Toshakhana.

A law officer told the court that the federal cabinet, in its next meeting, was set to take a decision on making the record of the Toshakhana public. He also said the record was classified; however, the court could make it public if deemed appropriate.

The court said it would not open the sealed record unless an affidavit by the head of the Toshakhana department was submitted explaining as to how the details were classified.

On a previous hearing, a report filed by the cabinet division revealed that the Prime Minister`s office, on November 26, 2015, had declared that information pertaining to the Toshakhana gifts was classified and disclosure of such information could be damaged to the interests of Pakistan in the conduct of international relations.

The petitioner Munir Ahmed through his counsel said the public at large was entitled to know details of every public transaction and acquire information in all matters of public importance. The petitioner asked the court to direct the respondents to make public details of assets gifted to rulers as well as bureaucrats, and also provide the names of the persons who have obtained the assets by making the payment.

