AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
BAFL 30.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
DFML 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
DGKC 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.56%)
EPCL 46.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
FLYNG 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
HUBC 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KAPCO 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
NETSOL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.96%)
OGDC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.31%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
SILK 0.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.66%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 116.14 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.42%)
UNITY 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt submits complete record of Toshakhana articles to LHC

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2023 03:30am
Follow us

LAHORE: The federal government on Tuesday produced a complete record of the Toshakhana articles before the Lahore High Court, in a sealed form.

The court adjourned further hearing in a petition seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts received by political rulers and bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan till February 23 and directed the head of the Toshakhana to submit his affidavit.

Earlier, a section officer of the cabinet division appeared before the court and presented the sealed record of the Toshakhana.

A law officer told the court that the federal cabinet, in its next meeting, was set to take a decision on making the record of the Toshakhana public. He also said the record was classified; however, the court could make it public if deemed appropriate.

The court said it would not open the sealed record unless an affidavit by the head of the Toshakhana department was submitted explaining as to how the details were classified.

On a previous hearing, a report filed by the cabinet division revealed that the Prime Minister`s office, on November 26, 2015, had declared that information pertaining to the Toshakhana gifts was classified and disclosure of such information could be damaged to the interests of Pakistan in the conduct of international relations.

The petitioner Munir Ahmed through his counsel said the public at large was entitled to know details of every public transaction and acquire information in all matters of public importance. The petitioner asked the court to direct the respondents to make public details of assets gifted to rulers as well as bureaucrats, and also provide the names of the persons who have obtained the assets by making the payment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court Federal Government Federal Cabinet Toshakhana

Comments

1000 characters

Govt submits complete record of Toshakhana articles to LHC

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Briefing on IMF programme: NA panel irked by Dar’s absence

Dar says govt steering economy towards stability in challenging environment

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Competitive bidding: AEDB selects only one out of 25 solar projects of Sindh

WB downgrades $200m locust emergency project

ST on services against toll makers: SHC disposes of all proceedings initiated by SRB

South Korean firm seeks extension in taxes

PM directs operationalisation of Haveli power plant

Challenge of Rs2.3trn litigations: FBR shares plan with Senate body

Read more stories