Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Advantage      Disc           Alpine Marine
                  Atom           Crude Oil      Services           21-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-4               Ocean          Load           Legend Shipping
                  Bridge         General        & Logistics        20-02-2023
                                 Cargo          Pvt
B-6/B-7           Independent    Disc           Riazeda            19-02-2023
                  Spirit         Load           (Pvt) Ltd
                                 Container
B-10/B-11         Global         Load           Ocean Services     19-02-2023
                  Royal          Clinkers       (Pvt) Ltd
B-12/B-11         Ausone         Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        & Logistics        19-02-2023
                                 Cargo          Pvt
B-13/B-14         Hongbo 6       Disc           Legend Shipping &
                                 General        Logistics Pvt      21-02-2023
                                 Cargo
B-14/B-15         Spring Oasis   Disc           Water Link Pakistan
                                 Wheat          (Pvt) Ltd          09-02-2023
B-16/B-17         Maroudio       Disc           Ocean Services     07-02-2023
                                 Canola         (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1             Al Ahmed       Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      17-02-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Qi Lin         Disc           Cosco Shipping
                  Song           General        Line Pak           20-02-2023
                                 Cargo          Pvt Ltd
B-21              Arman 10       Load Rice      Ocean World        17-02-2023
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25         Yu Peng        Load           Seahawks           21-02-2023
                                 General        (Pvt) Ltd
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/Sapt-2     Hyundai        Disc   Load    United Marine      20-02-2023
                  Colombo        Container      Agencies Pvt Ltd
Sapt-4/Sapt-3     KMTC           Disc   Load    United Marine      19-02-2023
                  Colombo        Container      Agencies Pvt Ltd
Sapt-4/Sapt-3     Xin Yan        Disc   Load    Cosco Shipping
                  Tian           Container      Line Pak           20-02-2023
                                                Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Independent       21-02-2023     Disc   Load                Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Spirit                           Container
Northern          21-02-2023     -                                Hapag-Lloyd
Dexterity                                                  Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
CMA CGM           21-02-2023     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
Melisande                                                  Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
KMTC Delhi        22-02-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Api Bhum          22-02-2023     D/L Container               Feeder Logistics
M.T.Mardan        22-02-2023     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Grace             21-02-2023     Clinkers                                   -
Cl Diyin He       21-02-2023     General Cargo                              -
Tarlan            21-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Green Pole        21-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
KMTC
Colombo           21-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ever Uranus       21-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Xing Yang Hai     21-02-2023     Canola                                     -
Sea Prosperity    21-02-2023     Cement                                     -
Hyundai
Colombo           21-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Lisa           Containers     GAC             Feb. 20, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea Power-II   Wheat          Posidon         Feb. 20, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Malisande         Containers     CMA CGM Pak                    Feb. 21, 2023
MSC Mumbai
VIII              Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Lisa              Containers     GAC                            Feb. 21, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kensington        Containers     GAC                            Feb. 21, 2023
MSC Veracruz      Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
Incredible Blue   Steel coil     GAC                                        -
Ullswater         LPG            M.International                            -
Hafnia Hudson     Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Sochrina          Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Alexis            Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Mild Bloom        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ithomi            G.Cargo        Legend Shipping                            -
Hua Wei 8         Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe           Containers     CMA CGM Pak                                -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence

