KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 Advantage Disc Alpine Marine
Atom Crude Oil Services 21-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-4 Ocean Load Legend Shipping
Bridge General & Logistics 20-02-2023
Cargo Pvt
B-6/B-7 Independent Disc Riazeda 19-02-2023
Spirit Load (Pvt) Ltd
Container
B-10/B-11 Global Load Ocean Services 19-02-2023
Royal Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd
B-12/B-11 Ausone Disc Legend Shipping
General & Logistics 19-02-2023
Cargo Pvt
B-13/B-14 Hongbo 6 Disc Legend Shipping &
General Logistics Pvt 21-02-2023
Cargo
B-14/B-15 Spring Oasis Disc Water Link Pakistan
Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 09-02-2023
B-16/B-17 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023
Canola (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S. Shipping 17-02-2023
Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20 Qi Lin Disc Cosco Shipping
Song General Line Pak 20-02-2023
Cargo Pvt Ltd
B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Ocean World 17-02-2023
(Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25 Yu Peng Load Seahawks 21-02-2023
General (Pvt) Ltd
Cargo
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt-3/Sapt-2 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 20-02-2023
Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd
Sapt-4/Sapt-3 KMTC Disc Load United Marine 19-02-2023
Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd
Sapt-4/Sapt-3 Xin Yan Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Tian Container Line Pak 20-02-2023
Pvt Ltd
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Independent 21-02-2023 Disc Load Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Spirit Container
Northern 21-02-2023 - Hapag-Lloyd
Dexterity Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Expected Arrivals
CMA CGM 21-02-2023 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Melisande Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
KMTC Delhi 22-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Api Bhum 22-02-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistics
M.T.Mardan 22-02-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Grace 21-02-2023 Clinkers -
Cl Diyin He 21-02-2023 General Cargo -
Tarlan 21-02-2023 Container Ship -
Green Pole 21-02-2023 Container Ship -
KMTC
Colombo 21-02-2023 Container Ship -
Ever Uranus 21-02-2023 Container Ship -
Xing Yang Hai 21-02-2023 Canola -
Sea Prosperity 21-02-2023 Cement -
Hyundai
Colombo 21-02-2023 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Lisa Containers GAC Feb. 20, 2023
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
FAP Sea Power-II Wheat Posidon Feb. 20, 2023
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
CMA CGM
Malisande Containers CMA CGM Pak Feb. 21, 2023
MSC Mumbai
VIII Containers MSC Pak -
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
Lisa Containers GAC Feb. 21, 2023
OUTERANCHORAGE
Maersk
Kensington Containers GAC Feb. 21, 2023
MSC Veracruz Containers MSC Pak -
Incredible Blue Steel coil GAC -
Ullswater LPG M.International -
Hafnia Hudson Mogas Transmarine -
Sochrina Mogas Alpine Waiting for barth
Alexis Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine -
Ithomi G.Cargo Legend Shipping -
Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine -
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Pak -
