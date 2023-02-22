Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Advantage Disc Alpine Marine Atom Crude Oil Services 21-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-4 Ocean Load Legend Shipping Bridge General & Logistics 20-02-2023 Cargo Pvt B-6/B-7 Independent Disc Riazeda 19-02-2023 Spirit Load (Pvt) Ltd Container B-10/B-11 Global Load Ocean Services 19-02-2023 Royal Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd B-12/B-11 Ausone Disc Legend Shipping General & Logistics 19-02-2023 Cargo Pvt B-13/B-14 Hongbo 6 Disc Legend Shipping & General Logistics Pvt 21-02-2023 Cargo B-14/B-15 Spring Oasis Disc Water Link Pakistan Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 09-02-2023 B-16/B-17 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023 Canola (Pvt) Ltd Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N.S. Shipping 17-02-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Qi Lin Disc Cosco Shipping Song General Line Pak 20-02-2023 Cargo Pvt Ltd B-21 Arman 10 Load Rice Ocean World 17-02-2023 (Pvt) Ltd B-24/B-25 Yu Peng Load Seahawks 21-02-2023 General (Pvt) Ltd Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3/Sapt-2 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 20-02-2023 Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd Sapt-4/Sapt-3 KMTC Disc Load United Marine 19-02-2023 Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd Sapt-4/Sapt-3 Xin Yan Disc Load Cosco Shipping Tian Container Line Pak 20-02-2023 Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Independent 21-02-2023 Disc Load Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd Spirit Container Northern 21-02-2023 - Hapag-Lloyd Dexterity Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= CMA CGM 21-02-2023 D/L Container Cma Cgm Melisande Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd KMTC Delhi 22-02-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt Ltd Api Bhum 22-02-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistics M.T.Mardan 22-02-2023 D/74000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Grace 21-02-2023 Clinkers - Cl Diyin He 21-02-2023 General Cargo - Tarlan 21-02-2023 Container Ship - Green Pole 21-02-2023 Container Ship - KMTC Colombo 21-02-2023 Container Ship - Ever Uranus 21-02-2023 Container Ship - Xing Yang Hai 21-02-2023 Canola - Sea Prosperity 21-02-2023 Cement - Hyundai Colombo 21-02-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Lisa Containers GAC Feb. 20, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Power-II Wheat Posidon Feb. 20, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= CMA CGM Malisande Containers CMA CGM Pak Feb. 21, 2023 MSC Mumbai VIII Containers MSC Pak - ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Lisa Containers GAC Feb. 21, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maersk Kensington Containers GAC Feb. 21, 2023 MSC Veracruz Containers MSC Pak - Incredible Blue Steel coil GAC - Ullswater LPG M.International - Hafnia Hudson Mogas Transmarine - Sochrina Mogas Alpine Waiting for barth Alexis Wheat Bulk Shipping - Mild Bloom Palm oil Alpine - Ithomi G.Cargo Legend Shipping - Hua Wei 8 Palm oil Alpine - CMA CGM Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Pak - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023