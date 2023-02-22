Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
EFU Life 31.12.2022 105% (F) 1,692.118 16.92 31.03.2023 25.03.2023 to
Assurance Ltd Year End 11.30.A.M 31.03.2023
AGM
Frontier Ceramics - - - - 15.03.2023 09.03.2023 to
Limited 09.30.A.M 15.03.2023
EOGM
Nadeem Textile - - - - 20.03.2023 13.03.2023 to
Mills Limited 04.00.P.M. 20.03.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
