Sri Lankan shares end higher as country to repay $2.6bn in loans

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2023 04:39pm
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday after the country’s cabinet approved loan repayments worth $2.6 billion in the first half of this year.

The CSE All Share index rose 0.70% to 9,146.35, marking its fourth straight session of gains.

The approved loan repayments, in line with the country’s debt suspension plans, will include $2 billion in foreign loan repayments and $540 million in interest payments.

Repayments will also include $709 million in dollar-denominated Sri Lanka Development Bonds and $46 million in interest payments.

Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index eased year-on-year to 53.2% in January, after a 59.2% rise in December, the statistics department said after the markets closed on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples gain

The trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 69.5 million shares from 98.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.42 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.70 million) from 2.28 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading stocks worth about 629.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 2.27 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

