AVN 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BAFL 30.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
EPCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
FCCL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
FLYNG 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUBC 65.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 27.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
OGDC 89.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
PAEL 10.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.62%)
PRL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
TPLP 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 112.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 13.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,079 Increased By 20.5 (0.5%)
BR30 14,430 Increased By 109.1 (0.76%)
KSE100 40,898 Increased By 224.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,404 Increased By 78.8 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold listless as traders look to US data for Fed cues

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2023 11:45am
Follow us

Gold traded in a tight range on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking big positions ahead of US economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike strategy. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,842.37 per ounce, as of 0245 GMT, trading in a $4 range.

US gold futures firmed 0.1% to $1,852.10.

High interest rates discourage investors from placing money in non-yielding assets such as gold.

“Decline in gold prices has somewhat stabilised as markets take stock on whether the hawkish repricing of the Fed may have gone a little too fast,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

Gold prices hit their highest since April 2022 early this month, but have since lost about $120 after a slew of economic data showed signs of a resilient US economy and a tight labour market, fuelling concerns that interest rates would stay higher for longer.

Minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting will be released on Wednesday. Money markets expect the Fed to raise benchmark rates above 5% by May, with a peak in rates seen at 5.3% in July.

“Further hawkish repricing of the Fed will need to find a new catalyst and that puts focus on core PCE… an upside print could see USD momentum gather traction and put pressure on gold, but a downside surprise to data should see a pause in hawkish Fed repricing and gold can recover,” OCBC’s Wong said.

Gold inches up as investors await US data

The US core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, and gross domestic product numbers due later this week are also on investors’ radar.

The dollar index firmed 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Silver edged up 0.1% to $21.76 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $928.26 and palladium was 0.2% higher at $1,507.90.

All three metals were off near one-week highs hit on Monday.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold listless as traders look to US data for Fed cues

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023 adopted: NA acquiesces to IMF tax stipulation

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

Death toll rises after fresh earthquake hits Turkiye-Syria border

Hascol CFO authorised to take charge after CEO detained

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

Read more stories