Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.26% in the inter-bank market during trading on Tuesday.

At around 1pm, the currency was being quoted at 262.15, an increase of Re0.67, against the US dollar.

The Pakistani rupee had continued its upward momentum against the US dollar on Monday, settling at 262.82 an appreciation of Rs1.56 or 0.59%.

In a key development, the National Assembly on Monday passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, proposing additional taxes and duties of Rs170 billion to meet the understanding reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its Extended Fund Facility.

In his winding-up speech, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said his economic team held talks with the IMF to revive the programme, during which it agreed to take some tough decisions for streamlining the deteriorating condition of the economy.

Internationally, the US dollar was parked below recent peaks on Tuesday, as a three-week rally faded and traders waited on economic data to figure on whether it's warranted to push the dollar up any further.

Strong US labour data and sticky inflation have raised U.S. rate expectations and supported the dollar's rally so far this month - Tuesday's European and U.S. manufacturing data and Friday's core PCE price index will guide the next steps.

The US dollar index has climbed three weeks in a row for a gain of about 1.7% through February so far, but has steadied at 103.86, down from a six-week high of 104.67 hit on Friday.

The Brent crude benchmark opened slightly lower on Tuesday as the US dollar strengthened and traders waited for cues from the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes, after optimism over demand amid tightening supplies drove prices higher on Monday.

This is an intra-day update