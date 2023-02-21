Federal secretariat, ICT: Executive allowance for officers notified

ISLAMABAD: The federal government notified on Monday grant of executive allowance to officers of BSP 17-22 working in the federal secretariat and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) field administration.

Finance Division (Regulation Wing) issued office memorandum in continuation of its earlier OM dated July 19, 2022 and conveyed the approval of the prime minister for admissibility of executive allowance to all BPS 17-22 officers, (excluding Private Secretaries), posted, working in the federal secretariat, as defined in the Rules of Business 1973, as well as, Prime Minister's Office and President Secretariat w.e.f. 01.01.2023.

The OM added that; (i) the executive allowance shall remain extended to ICT field Administration as notified earlier; (ii) the terms and conditions for admissibility of the executive allowance shall be the same as other allowances admissible across the board in federal government. Paras, vi, vii and viii of the Finance Division OM of even number dated 19th July 2022 shall accordingly stand amended;( iii) all other conditions as laid down in Finance Division's OM ibid shall remain operative.

