KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 20, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,673.64 High: 41,169.44 Low: 40,624.05 Net Change: 444.97 Volume (000): 54,103 Value (000): 4,023,448 Makt Cap (000) 1,539,857,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,306.63 NET CH (-) 87.16 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,654.59 NET CH (-) 43.03 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,078.34 NET CH (-) 93.88 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,628.55 NET CH (-) 72.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,057.49 NET CH (-) 110.33 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,247.65 NET CH (-) 6.12 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-February-2023 ====================================

