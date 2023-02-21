Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 20, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,673.64
High: 41,169.44
Low: 40,624.05
Net Change: 444.97
Volume (000): 54,103
Value (000): 4,023,448
Makt Cap (000) 1,539,857,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,306.63
NET CH (-) 87.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,654.59
NET CH (-) 43.03
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,078.34
NET CH (-) 93.88
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,628.55
NET CH (-) 72.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,057.49
NET CH (-) 110.33
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,247.65
NET CH (-) 6.12
------------------------------------
As on: 20-February-2023
====================================
