LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (February 20, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55686 4.55929 4.56457 0.07557
Libor 1 Month 4.59129 4.57800 4.60143 0.16200
Libor 3 Month 4.91529 4.86943 4.91529 0.46386
Libor 6 Month 5.24300 5.12714 5.24300 0.75829
Libor 1 Year 5.64286 5.48457 5.66643 1.17671
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
