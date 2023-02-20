AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP protests case: Court directs police to present Imran Khan in 5 minutes

  • Court summoned former prime minister by 5pm
BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 07:09pm
Follow us

Justice Baqir Ali Najfi of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the police to make way and present former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan before his court within five minutes.

The PTI chairman had earlier arrived at the LHC for a hearing pertaining to his bail application in a case regarding protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azam Swati accompanied him.

A huge number of PTI supporters can be seen trying to force their way into the court but law enforcement agencies are trying to stave them off.

On Monday afternoon, the former prime minister left for LHC after he was directed by the court to appear by 5 pm.

The court had said that it will wait for 10 more minutes after which the judges will leave.

His party had said that Imran would only come if certain security measures are in place.

At the hearing today, Imran's lawyer, Khawaja Tariq Rahim said that they were told that traffic on the Mall Road would be empty at the time of today’s hearing.

However, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh said: "The law is the same for everyone. Imran should come from where every common man comes."

Ahead of today’s hearing, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed at the main gate of the LHC. Imran’s legal team also arrived at the court to review security arrangements. But Justice Sheikh rejected the PTI's request to enter LHC premises through the Mosque or Judges Gate.

Speaking to the media, PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz said that the request was made due to security and medical reasons.

He said due to his health conditions, Imran could not bear any shoving and pushing. The former PM is ready to appear before the court, but some security prerequisites are needed first, he said.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters have started gathering outside Imran's Zaman Park residence in Lahore where Imran has been recuperating since he was injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad while marching to Islamabad.

Background

A case was filed against Imran after party workers took to the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across Pakistan after the ECP disqualified Imran in the Toshakhana case.

On Thursday, the LHC had rejected Imran's bail plea over non-appearance and directed him to appear before the court on February 20 (today). Imran’s lawyer Azhar Siddique submitted his power of attorney on behalf of the former prime minister, who had been asked to appear before the court in person.

LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea over non-appearance

Siddiqui told Justice Sheikh that his client wanted to withdraw his bail application as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already granted relief to Imran - last week, the IHC had barred a banking court from passing any direction on the former PM's bail plea in a prohibited funding case.

Justice Sheikh noted that Imran’s signatures on the affidavit, attached with the petition, and the power of attorney were different and said, "I will issue contempt of court notice to you or your client."

ATC rejects Imran's bail

Last week, an Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had also rejected Imran's bail plea in the ECP protests case.

Today, ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan rejected the former PM's bail on the grounds of non-appearance in court.

ATC rejects Imran Khan’s bail in ECP protest case

ECP verdict

In October last year, a five-member ECP bench had disqualified the former PM in the case.

The verdict sparked protests outside ECP offices across Pakistan.

The ECP disqualified the PTI chief under Article 63(1)(p), which says that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

The ECP said that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices. The verdict says the respondent had "intentionally and deliberately violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings were to be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

arrest Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
HashBrown® Feb 20, 2023 02:20pm
RiP Khan. Last sunrise
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shiteistan Feb 20, 2023 03:06pm
Bail denied. Khan taken into Punjab police custody. PTI protesters beaten back by Rana & Co. Jail bharo fails. Princess Mary binte MNS makes triumphant entry at Minar E Pakistan. Humongous crowds gather and cheer her. Script writer Pervez wakes up and realises he was dreaming.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK Feb 20, 2023 06:41pm
What a country! Mr.10% is free, Nawaz’s platelets still low to face justice, Fazal enjoying life and their lotas getting their cases erases. While the only honest and uncorrupt leader is being dragged to courts! Thank you Bajwa and neutrals. May a day arrive soon when justice will be served to you and PDM cronies! The people of Pakistan deserve better!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

ECP protests case: Court directs police to present Imran Khan in 5 minutes

5th consecutive gain: rupee appreciates 0.36% against US dollar

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks to $0.24bn in January: SBP

FDI surges 102% YoY to $222.6mn in January

KSE-100 falls over 1% owing to economic uncertainty

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

LHC suspends ECP’s order denotifying 70 PTI MNAs

China rejects US claim it may arm Russia

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Read more stories