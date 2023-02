HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday morning following more losses on Wall Street as investors fret over the possibility of more US interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.19 percent, or 38.34 points, to 20,681.47.

Hong Kong shares drop at open

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.20 percent, or 6.45 points, to 3,230.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.15 percent, or 3.26 points, to 2,121.93.