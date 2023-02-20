Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 12:10pm, the currency was being quoted at 262.01, an increase of Re0.81, against the US dollar.

During the previous week, the rupee appreciated 2.45%, reportedly helped by realisation of export proceeds and higher inflow of remittances through legal channels, to settle at 262.82 against the US dollar.

During the week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also reported a slight increase in foreign exchange reserves, which clocked in at $3.19 billion.

However, the market is keenly awaiting revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme before which any positive movement in the currency is going to be short-lived.

Globally, the dollar was on the frontfoot on Monday, supported by a strong run of economic data out of the United States that traders bet will keep the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy tightening path for longer than initially expected.

A slew of data out of the world’s largest economy in recent weeks pointing to a still-tight labour market, sticky inflation, robust retail sales growth and higher monthly producer prices, have raised market expectations that the US central bank has more to do in taming inflation, and that interest rates would have to go higher.

The US dollar index rose 0.05% to 104.03, and is up nearly 2% for the month so far, keeping it on track for its first monthly gain since last September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed in early Asian trade on Monday, after settling down $2 a barrel on Friday, as rising supplies in the United States and forecasts of more interest rate hikes cooled optimism over China’s demand recovery.

This is an intra-day update