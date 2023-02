JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures were set for a third straight session of gains on Monday, tracking strength in rival edible oils on the Dalian commodity exchange.

Palm oil may retest resistance zone of 4,155-4,196 ringgit

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery rose 0.75% to 4,162 ringgit ($939.50) per tonne in early trade, after gaining 5.11% in the last two sessions.