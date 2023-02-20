Australian shares unchanged amid Fed rate hike bets; Ampol jumps

Australian shares were little changed on Monday as gains in financials were offset by energy stocks, with recent US data increasing concerns of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 7,343.80 points by 2334 GMT, after falling 0.9% on Friday.

US data last week pointed to elevated inflation, a tight job market, and resilience in consumer spending, giving the Fed more room to raise borrowing costs.

Two Fed officials also warned additional hikes in borrowing costs were essential to lower inflation back to desired levels. Meanwhile, the country’s top fuel supplier Ampol jumped around 4% on record profit and a strong start to 2023.

Australian stocks rise as miners, financial shares rally

BlueScope Steel fell over 11% to be the top loser on the benchmark after it warned of lower underlying earnings before interest and tax for the second half of the financial year. Energy stocks slid 0.5% as oil prices fell. Sector major Woodside and Santos toppled 0.5% and 1%.

Export-reliant miners fell 0.1% despite higher iron-ore prices. Sector giant BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals, however, gained.

Financials rose 0.2%, with three out of the “Big Four” banks gaining 0.3% to 0.4% Gold stocks chased bullion prices higher, up 0.4%. Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining added 0.3%. Tech stocks climbed 0.2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,018.88 points, hitting its lowest since Feb. 1.

Dairy firm A2 Milk tumbled more than 7% after flagging higher costs for FY23 while reporting a higher profit.