AVN 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 30.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
EPCL 46.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.46%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.74%)
HUBC 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KAPCO 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 21.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.49%)
NETSOL 77.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.86%)
OGDC 91.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.63%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-3.76%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
TPLP 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
TRG 113.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.36%)
UNITY 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,099 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.48%)
BR30 14,525 Decreased By -196.6 (-1.34%)
KSE100 40,903 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.53%)
KSE30 15,413 Decreased By -91.9 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares unchanged amid Fed rate hike bets; Ampol jumps

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 09:13am
Follow us

Australian shares were little changed on Monday as gains in financials were offset by energy stocks, with recent US data increasing concerns of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 7,343.80 points by 2334 GMT, after falling 0.9% on Friday.

US data last week pointed to elevated inflation, a tight job market, and resilience in consumer spending, giving the Fed more room to raise borrowing costs.

Two Fed officials also warned additional hikes in borrowing costs were essential to lower inflation back to desired levels. Meanwhile, the country’s top fuel supplier Ampol jumped around 4% on record profit and a strong start to 2023.

Australian stocks rise as miners, financial shares rally

BlueScope Steel fell over 11% to be the top loser on the benchmark after it warned of lower underlying earnings before interest and tax for the second half of the financial year. Energy stocks slid 0.5% as oil prices fell. Sector major Woodside and Santos toppled 0.5% and 1%.

Export-reliant miners fell 0.1% despite higher iron-ore prices. Sector giant BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals, however, gained.

Financials rose 0.2%, with three out of the “Big Four” banks gaining 0.3% to 0.4% Gold stocks chased bullion prices higher, up 0.4%. Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining added 0.3%. Tech stocks climbed 0.2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,018.88 points, hitting its lowest since Feb. 1.

Dairy firm A2 Milk tumbled more than 7% after flagging higher costs for FY23 while reporting a higher profit.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares unchanged amid Fed rate hike bets; Ampol jumps

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories