BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 18 and February 19, 2023
BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 08:49am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Court to indict Sheikh Rashid on March 2 for allegations against Zardari

Read here for details.

  • TTP warns of more attacks against police

Read here for details.

  • Dasu hydropower project: Course of Indus River diverted

Read here for details.

  • 'Synergy between all stakeholders' required to defeat terrorism in all manifestations: COAS

Read here for details.

  • Sindh IGP forms 5-member committee to probe KPO attack

Read here for details.

  • Rana Sanaullah says President Alvi has nothing to do with election date

Read here for details.

  • Judge named in Elahi audio leak should resign: Maryam Nawaz

Read here for details.

  • Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

Read here for details.

  • Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

Read here for details.

  • CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Read here for details.

  • ‘Opt for better choice of words’ is CEC’s curt reply to President

Read here for details.

  • SPI inflation up 2.89pc WoW

Read here for details.

  • China ministry meets refiners for update on Russian oil trade

Read here for details.

  • KE seeks Rs635bn allocation for Tariff Differential Subsidy

Read here for details.

