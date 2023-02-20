BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Court to indict Sheikh Rashid on March 2 for allegations against Zardari

TTP warns of more attacks against police

Dasu hydropower project: Course of Indus River diverted

'Synergy between all stakeholders' required to defeat terrorism in all manifestations: COAS

Sindh IGP forms 5-member committee to probe KPO attack

Rana Sanaullah says President Alvi has nothing to do with election date

Judge named in Elahi audio leak should resign: Maryam Nawaz

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

‘Opt for better choice of words’ is CEC’s curt reply to President

SPI inflation up 2.89pc WoW

China ministry meets refiners for update on Russian oil trade

KE seeks Rs635bn allocation for Tariff Differential Subsidy

