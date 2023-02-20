Tessori, Punjab governor for unity to thwart ‘enemy designs’

LAHORE: Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Sunday and discussed political situation and issues of mutual interest.

Both called for forging unity to thwart nefarious designs of enemy. They also emphasized the need to exchange of delegations to promote inter-provincial coordination. On this occasion, the governor Punjab condemned the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Chief’s office.

He paid tribute to the Rangers and Police personnel for the successful operation against the terrorists. He said that the martyred officers sacrificed their lives to thwart the nefarious intentions of the terrorists.

Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessorii, while speaking on this occasion said that in the current situation, everyone has to play his role in strengthening the country. He said that the biggest challenge at the moment is to stabilize the country economically. The two counterparts also emphasized the need to exchange of delegations to promote inter-provincial coordination on this occasion.

