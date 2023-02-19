Hot, dry weather likely in southern parts

KARACHI: The “unusual” hot and dry weather are likely to persist in southern parts of the country for two more days, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The hot weather is expected to continue in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab with temperatures between 4 Celsius and 6 Celsius higher than normal.

The sizzling weather in districts of southern Sindh including Tharparker and Umerkot with a maximum temperature up to 38 Celsius may end on Sunday.

Over the next 24 hours: Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold and partly cloudy in upper parts.

Isolated light rain and light snow are likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Over the past 24 hours: Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold and partly cloudy in upper parts.

The day’s minimum temperature was recorded in Kalam -5 Celsius, Leh -4, Ziarat and Skardu zero Celsius, each.

Maximum temperature was experienced in Mithi 39.5 Celsius, Chhor and Turbat 37, each, Badin and Lasbella 35, each.

