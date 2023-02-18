BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Security forces clear Karachi police office, terrorists killed

Read here for details.

4th successive gain: rupee appreciates 0.59% against US dollar

Read here for details.

Pakistan to make and send high-quality, fireproof tents to Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

NA session adjourned without mini-budget approval

Read here for details.

Unconsolidated: PSO reports loss of Rs4.56bn in 2QFY23

Read here for details.

KSE-100 reports meagre gain owing to absence of positive triggers

Read here for details.

Third time in 2023: Honda Atlas again raises car prices by up to Rs550,000

Read here for details.

Imran Khan announces Jail Bharo Tehreek from February 22

Read here for details.

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Read here for details.

Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023: Senate adopts recommendations

Read here for details.