Imran responsible for present situation: Murtaza

HYDERABAD: Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that just as justice and democracy were necessary similarly the love of lawyers and PPP was also necessary.

He said that every single worker of PPP struggled for the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution, similarly lawyers had also fought for the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution.

He after inaugurating Benazir Bhutto Digital Library in Sindh High Court Hyderabad was addressing to the lawyers in the High Court Bar Room.

He expressed his hope that lawyers would continue to play their role for the provision of cheap and speedy justice, supremacy of law and constitution.

He said that nations that remember their leaders who sacrificed their lives for their people were became successful nations. He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the leader who gave the constitution of 1973 to the country and made it nuclear power and also made people realized that they (people) were the main source of power adding that today PPP under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was fighting their case.

He informed that PPP's Government of Sindh had given Rs 110 million to Sindh Bar Council for health insurance of lawyers so that lawyers and their families could get medical treatment. "For the first time every district bar in Sindh is given funds by Sindh Government as we understand the problems of lawyers", he said.

Talking to media persons on this occasion he said that due to the wrong policies of the previous government we had inflation in the country adding that we all had to play our role to stabilize our country economically.

He said that Imran Khan was the responsible for the situation that the country was going through at the moment adding that there were difficult situations and difficult decisions had to be made. "Has the government not deal with the IMF, the country would have gone bankrupt and inflation would have increased many times", he said.

He said that the people elected PPP in the Local Bodies Elections and added that the Mayor of Hyderabad and Karachi would be PPP's Jiyala.

Earlier, Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Digital Library in Hyderabad High Court and also visited the library in detail. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Saghir Qureshi, Senator Ajiz Dhamrah and a large number of lawyers were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023