Feb 18, 2023
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: One bite at a time

“So where is the most hated man in this country?” “For Nawalas, the one bite at a time supporters of Mian...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 18 Feb, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

“So where is the most hated man in this country?”

“For Nawalas, the one bite at a time supporters of Mian Nawaz Sharif, it is The Khan…”

“One bite at a time?”

“The diehard supporters cannot swallow more than a bite however the top leadership has successfully developed the capacity to swallow ten to fifteen bites at a time, it’s a painstaking learning process that has taken decades….”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway The Khan and his Khanzadehs….”

“The Khan’s Khanzadehs are like his offspring who are guarding his residence in Zaman Park to preempt his arrest and….and why are you looking so concerned?”

“Does The Khan take ownership of these offspring?”

“Not in official papers but…oh stop it!”

“One question: when he addressed the nation last, which is daily, did you get a chance to look at his pinky?”

“She is a housewife and…oh you meant his little finger – no I didn’t but I will have you know that it was gifted for his pinky by his third wife and that ring has not been sold – but I do acknowledge that it is no longer worn 24/7 now it is more selectively worn.”

“I hear that the instructions are to wear it only when the day of the month is divisible by 2.”

“Shut up.”

“I can put up.”

“No I just want you to shut up.”

“Right so who hates the Zardari clan the most?”

“Well there the transition is complete and was seamless – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the new man, though real power remains with the elder Zardari. The transition in PML-N is ongoing and while Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) is strutting around encouraging comparison with Benazir Bhutto and how she got rid of the uncles yet…”

“BB was less than 25 and she had to deal with the uncles, NMN is close to 50, and somehow by that time the age gap evens out doesn’t it!”

“She is still third in line right – I mean Shahbaz Sharif is the second…”

“Well NMN reportedly disassociated herself from the present government led by Uncle Shahbaz and…”

“You did say Uncle Shahbaz and so I rest my case.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan PMLN

