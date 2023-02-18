AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 17, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
139,312,798            89,831,698          5,389,735,605          2,989,807,790
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)     414,684,488        (269,296,046)       145,388,441
Local Individuals          4,636,098,977        (5,084,442,401)   (448,343,424)
Local Corporates           2,233,901,296        (1,930,946,313)     302,954,983
===============================================================================

