KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 17, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
139,312,798 89,831,698 5,389,735,605 2,989,807,790
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 414,684,488 (269,296,046) 145,388,441
Local Individuals 4,636,098,977 (5,084,442,401) (448,343,424)
Local Corporates 2,233,901,296 (1,930,946,313) 302,954,983
===============================================================================
