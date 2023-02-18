KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 17, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,118.61 High: 41,213.37 Low: 40,967.54 Net Change: 39.96 Volume (000): 65,471 Value (000): 4,153,932 Makt Cap (000) 1,556,712,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,393.79 NET CH (+) 17.99 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,697.62 NET CH (-) 4.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,172.22 NET CH (+) 6.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,700.94 NET CH (-) 0.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,167.82 NET CH (-) 22.99 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,253.77 NET CH (+) 28.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-February-2023 ====================================

