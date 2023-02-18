Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 17, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,118.61
High: 41,213.37
Low: 40,967.54
Net Change: 39.96
Volume (000): 65,471
Value (000): 4,153,932
Makt Cap (000) 1,556,712,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,393.79
NET CH (+) 17.99
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,697.62
NET CH (-) 4.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,172.22
NET CH (+) 6.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,700.94
NET CH (-) 0.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,167.82
NET CH (-) 22.99
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,253.77
NET CH (+) 28.48
------------------------------------
As on: 17-February-2023
====================================
