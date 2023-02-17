AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
Security forces clear Karachi police office, 3 terrorists killed

  • TTP claim responsibility for attack in a message sent by their spokesman
BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2023 Updated February 17, 2023 11:09pm
<p>Smokes rise from a police building during an attack claimed by Pakistan’s Taliban in Karachi on February 17, 2023. Pakistan’s Taliban claimed responsibility on February 17, 2023 for an ongoing gun battle at a major police compound in the port city of Karachi. Photo: AFP</p>

Smokes rise from a police building during an attack claimed by Pakistan’s Taliban in Karachi on February 17, 2023. Pakistan’s Taliban claimed responsibility on February 17, 2023 for an ongoing gun battle at a major police compound in the port city of Karachi. Photo: AFP
Security forces have successfully cleared the Karachi Police office that was attacked by terrorists on Friday, said officials, who added that at least three terrorists were killed in the operation.

Multiple explosions had been heard earlier after the police office at Shahrah-e-Faisal was attacked by at least six assailants. A counter-terrorism operation featuring personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers and Sindh police was launched in response.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the attack in a message sent by their spokesman to journalists.

Staff inside the premises of the police office earlier turned off the lights and blocked all entrances. However, reports said the armed suspects managed to enter the building.

Three floors of the five-storey building have been cleared, said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah earlier.

Multiple explosions and continuous firing had been heard after police sealed off traffic on the main road through the city. The attack took place a little after 7pm.

Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui earlier said there have been two casualties, while 11 people are injured.

Heavy contingent of Rangers and police teams as well as rescue services reached the area earlier in an attempt to secure it.

The Sindh CM said that the attack took place around 7:10pm, adding that he received information that two terrorists had been killed so far but said that he could not give any confirmation at this time.

He said that the provincial govt had asked the army for help, adding that the city police chief was not currently in Karachi.

In an initial interaction with the media, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said assailants managed to enter the third floor of the building.

“They fired a rocket at the building. We are currently unable to contact the police personnel inside the building,” the minister told a private news channel, SAMAA TV, as the situation was unfolding.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori called to send additional security officials to the area in a bid to control the situation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party that runs the government in Sindh, condemned the “terrorist attack on Karachi police”.

“Sindh police have bravely faced and crushed terrorism before. We have full faith they will do so again, such cowardly attacks will not deter us,” he wrote on Twitter.

