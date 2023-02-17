Multinet leads innovation with largest OOPT, region’s first open Wi-Fi deployments

KARACHI: Multinet announced on Friday two significant uses of Telecom Infra Project’s technology across its optical and WiFi networks.

Multinet is upgrading its optical transport network with 3.2 Tbps capacity using Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Open Optical framework. The network spans the entire country covering more than 120 cities, across more than 14,000 kilometers.

This project will be the world’s largest Open Optical framework implementation.

The network upgrade will enable Multinet to bring agility and hyper scalability to the immensely growing bandwidth demand in Pakistan and add more cities and towns to Multinet ’s fiber network, hugely increasing the data and internet access capacity across Pakistan.

Multinet’s long-haul network infrastructure deployment features software and hardware from TIP’s open optical ecosystem and industry leading players including Edgecore, IP Infusion, Smartoptics along with local System Integrator partner in Pakistan, STARCOM Technologies (Pvt) Limited. Multinet’s upgrade incorporates Cassini, TIP’s disaggregated coherent switch and open packet transponder built by Edgecore Networks, and IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the industry’s full-featured network OS for white box disaggregated network solutions that provides the scalable transition to open and agile networks.

Multinet is also deploying TIP’s OpenWiFi technology to power Wi-Fi networks across the country, providing seamless high-speed connectivity for public, hospitality, sports and entertainment, and retail enterprise customers. Multinet is the first managed service provider in the region to deploy OpenWiFi’s technology stack to provide seamless, fast, and affordable connectivity.

OpenWiFi is an open source-based Wi-Fi architecture that enables multi-vendor, interoperable Wi-Fi networks enabling it to easily expand its Wi-Fi footprint with a robust experience.

Multinet is using Edgecore APs integrated with their ecOpen Cloud Controller technology for their OpenWiFi network and hotspots backhauled with high speed optical fiber infrastructure for top of the line user experience, buildout with local System Integrator partner in Pakistan, STARCOM Technologies (Pvt) Limited.

“Our singular mission is to deliver superior connectivity solutions for Pakistan” said Adnan H. Zaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Multinet.

“By using open and disaggregated technology with TIP, we will continue to lead the market with innovation that delivers exceptional service, quality, reliability for the public, our customers and stakeholders. This will greatly scale up our footprint and reach, with superior scalability. Open networks, like this deployment, will streamline operations and accelerate innovation.”

“This is a shining example of Mulitnet’s ongoing commitment to bringing modern, cutting-edge technologies to Pakistan,” said Sandeep Kohli, Connectivity Technologies and Ecosystems Manager, Meta and member of the TIP Open Optical and OpenWiFi Program Groups. “Multinet believes in open and disaggregated technologies including Open Optical and OpenWiFi. That’s why they are known as one of the most trusted infrastructure partners in the region.”

“Multinet leading the region in open and disaggregated technologies deployments including Open Optical and OpenWiFi, and these deployments are a shining example of Mulitnet’s ongoing commitment to bringing modern, cutting-edge technologies to Pakistan,” said Kristian Toivo, Executive Director, TIP. “We’re excited to see how these innovations benefit Multinet’s customers and advance networks in Pakistan for consumers and enterprises.”