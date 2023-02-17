AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
EPCL 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 66.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PPL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
TRG 114.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,683 Increased By 9.8 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,020 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.27%)
US oil may retest support at $77.42

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023
SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $77.42 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $76.44.

The rise from the Feb. 15 low of $77.25 proved to be a bounce against the fall from $80.62. It was driven by a wave B, which is expected to be reversed by the current wave C.

A projection analysis on the wave C reveals a target of $76.17, a break below which could confirm the extension of this wave towards $74.09. Resistance is at $78.25, a break above which could lead to a gain into $78.64-$79.05 range.

Oil prices steady after US stockpiles swell

On the daily chart, the hope for a rising three method evaporated, as oil was too weak to climb above $80.62. The next big move could be a fall towards $71.76, which will be confirmed when oil breaks $77.24.

US oil US crude oil

