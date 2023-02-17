Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.89% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 262.05 during intra-day trading, an increase of Re2.33.

The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar on Thursday, settling at 264.38 an appreciation of Re1 or 0.38%.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $276 million to $3.19 billion, data released on Thursday showed. This is the first increase in reserves after three weeks.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $8.7 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.51 billion.

The US dollar rode US Treasury yields higher on Friday and was eyeing a third straight week of gains, as a bout of resilient economic data out of the United States raised market expectations that more interest rate hikes were in the offing.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while other data revealed that monthly producer prices increased by the most in seven months in January.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was last 0.09% higher at 104.20, having risen to a more than one-month high of 104.24 in the previous session, and was on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were on track for weekly losses as strong US economic data heightened concerns that the Federal Reserve would further tighten monetary policy to tackle inflation, a move that could hit fuel demand even as crude stockpiles grow.

This is an intra-day update