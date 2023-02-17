AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
EPCL 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 66.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PPL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
TRG 114.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,683 Increased By 9.8 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,020 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 262-263 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2023 10:58am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.89% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 262.05 during intra-day trading, an increase of Re2.33.

The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar on Thursday, settling at 264.38 an appreciation of Re1 or 0.38%.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $276 million to $3.19 billion, data released on Thursday showed. This is the first increase in reserves after three weeks.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $8.7 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.51 billion.

The US dollar rode US Treasury yields higher on Friday and was eyeing a third straight week of gains, as a bout of resilient economic data out of the United States raised market expectations that more interest rate hikes were in the offing.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while other data revealed that monthly producer prices increased by the most in seven months in January.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was last 0.09% higher at 104.20, having risen to a more than one-month high of 104.24 in the previous session, and was on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were on track for weekly losses as strong US economic data heightened concerns that the Federal Reserve would further tighten monetary policy to tackle inflation, a move that could hit fuel demand even as crude stockpiles grow.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices SBP forex reserves Exchange rates US dollar index rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Fiscal year 2022-23: Tax target raised to Rs7.64trn

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

Read more stories