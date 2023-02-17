AVN 64.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.66%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
DFML 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.77%)
DGKC 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 66.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
NETSOL 78.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.46%)
OGDC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 75.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.42%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.7%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
TPLP 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 115.44 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.09%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 13.8 (0.34%)
BR30 14,769 Increased By 95.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 41,166 Increased By 87.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 15,513 Increased By 24.2 (0.16%)
Indian shares open lower on Fed worries; IT, financials fall

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 10:04am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street after a fresh slate of US economic data underscored bets that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.28% at 17,983.30 as of 9:28 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex was lower by 0.35% at 61,095.09. Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined.

The heavyweight financials and information technology (IT) stocks lost 0.5% and 1.16%, respectively.

The drop in the domestic equities comes after a slide in Wall Street as data showed a higher-than-expected rise in producer prices in January and a fall in jobless claims, signalling the Fed could stick with its high-rate regime.

That could weigh on growth in the world’s largest economy, from where Indian IT companies get a significant share of their revenue.

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Wipro fell between 1.25% and 1.5% and were among the top losers on the Nifty index.

On the flip side, Schaeffler India rose more than 4% after reporting a higher quarterly profit.

Indian shares rise on IT boost, strong US data

Foreign investors are expected to help cap the losses, buoying the market as they have done in the past few sessions.

Over the past five sessions, FIIs have bought a net 60.88 billion rupees ($736.3 million), reversing an extended selling trend earlier in the year.

