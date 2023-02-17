Blundell leads New Zealand rearguard in first Test against England

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Bold batting from Tom Blundell on 80 not out led a New Zealand fightback on day two of the first Test against England at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Wicketkeeper Blundell shared a lively stand for the eighth wicket with debutant Scott Kuggeleijn, who was dismissed soon before dinner for 20 as the Black Caps reached 238-8.

A testing night session loomed for the home side but it represented a recovery after resuming on 37-3 at the Bay Oval and struggling to 83-5 and 182-7 in response to England’s 325-9 declared.

Blundell initially provided support for opener Devon Conway, who fell for 77 early in the second session, before blossoming in a 131-ball knock that has featured nine boundaries.

The 32-year-old Blundell was also a standout with the bat during last June’s 3-0 series loss in England, scoring 383 runs at an average of 76.6.

With the deficit reduced to 87 runs, the hosts face a challenge to make further inroads in the final two hours.

Batting under lights against a pink ball is traditionally treacherous, with seven wickets having tumbled in the final session on day one.

The second new ball is due after 11 more overs and that should favour England bowling greats Stuart Broad and James Anderson, who are on the verge of breaking a notable world record.

Broad’s early dismissal of nightwatchman Neil Wagner for a belligerent 27 meant the England seamer and his long-time new-ball partner Anderson have taken 1,000 wickets in the 133 Tests they have played together, dating back 16 years.

The pair need just two more scalps to surpass the world-record 1,001 wickets claimed by Australian greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, achieved in 104 Tests played together.

Duckett, Brook set up England attacking declaration in first Test

The 1,000 mark was reached when Wagner was fooled by a slower ball, having heaved Broad (1-70) for successive sixes off the two previous deliveries.

Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal, trapped without scoring when he shouldered arms to an Ollie Robinson (3-33) in-ducker, preceded a 75-run partnership between Conway and Blundell.

That stand ended when Conway lost concentration against a relentless barrage of short bowling from England captain Ben Stokes and stabbed a pullshot straight to square leg.