AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
DFML 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
DGKC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
EPCL 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 66.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PAEL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PPL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.42%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
TRG 114.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,683 Increased By 9.8 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,020 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Blundell leads New Zealand rearguard in first Test against England

AFP Published February 17, 2023 Updated February 17, 2023 11:22am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Bold batting from Tom Blundell on 80 not out led a New Zealand fightback on day two of the first Test against England at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Wicketkeeper Blundell shared a lively stand for the eighth wicket with debutant Scott Kuggeleijn, who was dismissed soon before dinner for 20 as the Black Caps reached 238-8.

A testing night session loomed for the home side but it represented a recovery after resuming on 37-3 at the Bay Oval and struggling to 83-5 and 182-7 in response to England’s 325-9 declared.

Blundell initially provided support for opener Devon Conway, who fell for 77 early in the second session, before blossoming in a 131-ball knock that has featured nine boundaries.

The 32-year-old Blundell was also a standout with the bat during last June’s 3-0 series loss in England, scoring 383 runs at an average of 76.6.

With the deficit reduced to 87 runs, the hosts face a challenge to make further inroads in the final two hours.

Batting under lights against a pink ball is traditionally treacherous, with seven wickets having tumbled in the final session on day one.

The second new ball is due after 11 more overs and that should favour England bowling greats Stuart Broad and James Anderson, who are on the verge of breaking a notable world record.

Broad’s early dismissal of nightwatchman Neil Wagner for a belligerent 27 meant the England seamer and his long-time new-ball partner Anderson have taken 1,000 wickets in the 133 Tests they have played together, dating back 16 years.

The pair need just two more scalps to surpass the world-record 1,001 wickets claimed by Australian greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, achieved in 104 Tests played together.

Duckett, Brook set up England attacking declaration in first Test

The 1,000 mark was reached when Wagner was fooled by a slower ball, having heaved Broad (1-70) for successive sixes off the two previous deliveries.

Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal, trapped without scoring when he shouldered arms to an Ollie Robinson (3-33) in-ducker, preceded a 75-run partnership between Conway and Blundell.

That stand ended when Conway lost concentration against a relentless barrage of short bowling from England captain Ben Stokes and stabbed a pullshot straight to square leg.

James anderson Stuart Broad Devon Conway Tom Blundell New Zealand VS england Test Mount Maunganui

Comments

1000 characters

Blundell leads New Zealand rearguard in first Test against England

Fiscal year 2022-23: Tax target raised to Rs7.64trn

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

Read more stories