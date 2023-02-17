Australia win toss, opt to bat against India in 2nd Test

NEW DELHI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Friday won the toss and elected to bat first in their bid to bounce back in the second Test against India.

The tourists, who were well beaten in the opener in the four-match series, made two changes at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Travis Head, controversially left out last time, returns in place of Matt Renshaw. Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann makes his Test debut with Scott Boland making way.

India made one change from their innings-and-132-run victory last week with fit-again Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia stay top of Test rankings despite India defeat

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his landmark 100th match.

India haven’t lost a Test at the venue – previously called Feroz Shah Kotla – since 1987.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)