BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 16, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Minor relief: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $276mn, now stand at $3.19bn
- Imran should be arrested for not appearing before LHC: Rana Sanaullah
- PTI supporter sentenced to three years in prison for tweeting against army
- KSE-100 falls 0.6% amid rumours of interest-rate hike
- LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea over non-appearance
- Imran asks President Alvi to institute ‘immediate inquiry’ against former COAS Bajwa
- AML chief Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail
- Fiscal year 2022-23: Tax target raised to Rs7.64trn
- Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar
- Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment
- US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan
- Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar
