AVN 64.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.42%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.66%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
DFML 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.77%)
DGKC 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 78.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.15%)
PAEL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 75.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.84%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.8%)
TELE 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
TPLP 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.97%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,121 Increased By 11.6 (0.28%)
BR30 14,758 Increased By 84.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 89.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,514 Increased By 25.1 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 16, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 17 Feb, 2023 08:43am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Minor relief: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $276mn, now stand at $3.19bn

Read here for details.

  • Imran should be arrested for not appearing before LHC: Rana Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • PTI supporter sentenced to three years in prison for tweeting against army

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 falls 0.6% amid rumours of interest-rate hike

Read here for details.

  • LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea over non-appearance

Read here for details.

  • Imran asks President Alvi to institute ‘immediate inquiry’ against former COAS Bajwa

Read here for details.

  • AML chief Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail

Read here for details.

  • Fiscal year 2022-23: Tax target raised to Rs7.64trn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Read here for details.

  • Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

Read here for details.

  • US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Quick execution of Rs170bn tax initiative: IMF not only satisfied, but ‘surprised too’: MoS

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

$826m pledged to UN fund for education in emergencies

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Dec 2022: Nepra approves negative adjustment

Read more stories