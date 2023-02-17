BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Minor relief: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $276mn, now stand at $3.19bn

Imran should be arrested for not appearing before LHC: Rana Sanaullah

PTI supporter sentenced to three years in prison for tweeting against army

KSE-100 falls 0.6% amid rumours of interest-rate hike

LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea over non-appearance

Imran asks President Alvi to institute ‘immediate inquiry’ against former COAS Bajwa

AML chief Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail

Fiscal year 2022-23: Tax target raised to Rs7.64trn

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

