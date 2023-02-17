Man jailed for launching ‘smear drive’ against army

FAISALABAD: A sessions court of Faisalabad awarded a man five years jail term for launching a smear campaign against Pakistan Army and martyrs of Lasbela helicopter crash on his Twitter account.

An FIR was registered against Sikandar Zaman son of Muhammad Irshad, a resident of Faisalabad, on August 21, 2022 under Section 20/24 (C) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 read with 500/505 PPC at Police Station FIA, CCRC, Faisalabad.

Additional Sessions Judge Faisalabad Munsif Khan said the accused wanted to spread panic in the society through social media campaign.